Twitter Is Full Of Insensitive Tweets Mocking Ted Cruz’s Self-Quarantine

Scott Morefield Reporter
Twitter users gathered en masse to mock Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz’s self-quarantine after he was exposed to a coronavirus-infected Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) attendee.

Cruz announced Sunday he would quarantine himself in his Texas home since he had a brief conversation and a handshake with the infected CPAC attendee at last month’s conference in Washington D.C.

“I’m not experiencing any symptoms, and I feel fine and healthy,” the Texas senator said via statement. “Given that the interaction was 10 days ago, that the average incubation period is 5-6 days, that the interaction was for less than a minute, and that I have no current symptoms, the medical authorities have advised me that the odds of transmission from the other individual to me were extremely low. The physicians further advised that testing is not effective before symptoms manifest, and my brief interaction with the individual does not meet the CDC criteria for self-quarantine.”

“Nevertheless, out of an abundance of caution, and because of how frequently I interact with my constituents as a part of my job and to give everyone peace of mind, I have decided to remain at my home in Texas this week, until a full 14 days have passed since the CPAC interaction,” he concluded. (RELATED: Coronavirus Panic And General Media Stupidity)

The proverbial ink on Cruz’s statement had barely dried before bad takes began appearing on Twitter.

Here are several examples:

However, some were uncomfortable with the insensitive tweets and criticized those who took the opportunity to poke fun at Cruz: