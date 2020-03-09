Pete Davidson Absent From ‘Saturday Night Live’ After Interview Where He Talked About Quitting The Show

Comedian Pete Davidson was noticeably absent from this weekend’s episode of “Saturday Night Live.”

Davidson’s absence comes after he criticized the show during an interview with Charlamagne tha God on Feb. 24, according to a report published by Page Six.

“I personally think I should be done with that show because they make fun of me on it,” Davidson said during the interview.

“I’m, like, cold open political punchlines,” he added. “I’m, like, Weekend Update jokes. When I’m not there, they’ll be like, ‘Ha, ha, ha, Pete’s a f***ing jerk-face.’ And you’re like, ‘Whose side are you on?'”

Davidson has been a part of the comedy sketch cast since 2014. He was just 20 years old at the time, making him one of the youngest comedians to join the show. (RELATED: Pete Davidson Does Incredible Interview With Charlamagne Tha God, Sounds Like He’s Nearing An End On ‘Saturday Night Live’)

“I really wanted last year to be my last year, but I’m still around and still trying…” Davidson admitted.

Maybe Davidson has finally quit the show. He just released his own comedy special on Netflix, so maybe he doesn’t need to be doing “Saturday Night Live” anymore. I’d like for Davidson to just finally be happy, and he doesn’t seem to be happy based on the things he told Charlamagne tha God.

Davidson also skipped the infamous “SNL” after party last week. Seems suspicious.