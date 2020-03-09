REPORT: Dallas Cowboys Offer Dak Prescott $105 Million Guaranteed

The Dallas Cowboys have reportedly offered quarterback Dak Prescott a ton of money to sign a new deal.

According DallasNews.com, the Cowboys have offered their young starting quarterback a contract worth an average of $33 million annually with $105 million guaranteed. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The belief is the team will use the exclusive franchise tag on Prescott if a new deal can’t be reached prior to the season.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dak Prescott (@_4dak) on Jul 26, 2019 at 1:05pm PDT

That’s a ton of money for Prescott. It’s a ton of money, and Prescott should probably take the deal. Getting $105 million guaranteed is a massive stack of cash.

Is Prescott worth that kind of money? I don’t know, but I do know teams need to lock up QBs while they can once they find a steady starter.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dak Prescott (@_4dak) on Jun 7, 2019 at 9:30am PDT

Prescott isn’t Russell Wilson. He’s just not, and it’s just a fantasy to pretend otherwise. He’s solid, but he’s not of that caliber.

The Cowboys have made him an incredibly generous offer, he’ll make $33 million annually and he’s getting more than $100 million in total guaranteed money.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dak Prescott (@_4dak) on May 3, 2019 at 11:10am PDT

If was Prescott, I’d seriously consider taking this offer. It might be the best one he ever gets.