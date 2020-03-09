REPORT: Some NFL Owners Hope The CBA Fails So They Can Get An 18 Game Schedule

Some NFL owners reportedly want the proposed CBA to fail.

According to ESPN, several owners believe that they can get a better deal than the proposed CBA, and could potentially get an 18 game regular season.

For that reason, some owners are hoping the CBA vote fails so that they can go back and push for more. Voting from the players will come to an end Thursday.

Well, this sure is an interesting development. Do the owners really think they can get to 18 games for the regular season?

I find that to be a bit of a stretch. They’re not even having an easy time getting to 17 regular season games.

Why would they assume they can go back to the drawing board for two extra regular season games?

Don’t get me wrong on this. I’m all for more football, but I think we need to be realistic as well. We have no reason to believe an 18 game schedule will happen if 17 games can’t even get done.

The owners and players should come together for a solid deal and get this done and over with. The longer it drags out, the less likely a great deal gets done.

Let’s hope something gets done quickly, but I’m certainly not holding my breath for 18 games in the regular season.