Zion Williamson Throws Down Monster Alley-Oop From Lonzo Ball Against The Timberwolves

New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson threw down a huge dunk Sunday during a win over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Pelicans point guard Lonzo Ball got the ball off of the inbounds pass, and tossed a lob from and 3/4 of the court away to Zion.

The former Duke superstar didn’t even hesitate to elevate and throw it down. Watch the unreal display of athleticism below.

ZO TO ZION FROM *ALMOST* FULL COURT ???????? pic.twitter.com/XnA81s4wGz — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 8, 2020

It’s truly unbelievable what Zion is capable of when it comes to basketball. The fact he threw down that dunk was nothing short of incredible.

Stop and think about the kind of jumping ability you need to get up like he did for a dunk like that. It’s truly incredible.

The pass might be just as impressive as Zion’s dunk in this case. Lonzo tossed that ball from at least 65 feet back, and he put it on the money without missing a beat.

I’m not sure how many players in the league could have thrown that ball, and he did it without any issues at all.

View this post on Instagram Crescent City Connection in full effect today ???? A post shared by New Orleans Pelicans (@pelicansnba) on Mar 8, 2020 at 3:35pm PDT

It should be fun to see what Zion can do next. The young man is quickly becoming one of the biggest things in all of sports.