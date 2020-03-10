Superstar Chuck Norris Turns 80

Superstar actor Chuck Norris celebrated his 80th birthday Tuesday. Yes, you read that correctly. Despite that fact, he still looks like he could take anyone in a fight.

The legendary action hero and martial arts star was born March 10, 1940 in Ryan, Oklahom, and has been a fan favorite of ours for a long time.

He joined the Air Force shortly after graduating from high school, according to IMDb. It was during the time he was stationed in Korea that he became interested in and started studying the Asian martial art of Tang Soo Do. (RELATED: Chuck Norris Has A ‘Dire Warning’ For America)

I’m excited to announce that I am working with the Glock team as their new spokesperson! @GLOCKInc #GLOCKNorris pic.twitter.com/QXMB0S3QIn — Chuck Norris (@chucknorris) April 8, 2019

Once home, he worked for Northrop Aviation and worked as a karate instructor on the side. In just two short years, he started teaching the art full-time and running his own martial-arts schools. His fighting career lasted from 1964-1974 before he found his way to the big screen.

Some of his greatest films include such classic hits as “The Hitman” in 1991, “The Delta Force” in 1986 and “Sidekicks” in 1992. Not to mention his work on the small screen for his role and work as an executive producer on the hit show “Walker, Texas Ranger,” which ran from 1993-2001. (RELATED: Vladimir Putin: Deadlier Than Chuck Norris)

And of course, we would be remiss not to share a video from one of his greatest films, the classic 1972 martial arts movie called “Way of the Dragon” with Bruce Lee.

WATCH:

Or this clip, from his 1990 action packed sequel, “Delta Force 2: The Colombian Connection.”

WATCH:

Happy Birthday Chuck! Here’s to many more!