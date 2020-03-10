Major College Football Attendance Hits Lowest Point Since 1996

Major college football attendance continues to head in the wrong direction.

According to CBS Sports, FBS football had the lowest attendance since 1996 this past 2019 season. The Big 10 had its worst attendance year since 1993 and the SEC had its worst season since 2000. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

FBS games averaged just 41,477 fans a game in 2019.

Now, I’m about to drop a bit of a truth bomb on all of you. There’s literally no reason to worry at all. There’s no reason to panic.

Believe it or not, attendance dictates very little about the state of college football. That’s just the reality of the situation.

College football TV ratings are absolutely dominating and the sport is as popular as it’s ever been. The problem with lagging attendance can be directly tied to how great the experience at home is.

The TV product for college football has never been better, and it only continues to get better with every passing season.

Outside of major games that you want to be in the stadium for, it’s hard to convince people that getting to the stadium is better than the viewing experience at home.

You can have all the beer, food and people over that you want, and you can do it at a fraction of the price. Plus, you can watch as many games as you want.

The state of college football is strong, and anybody who pretends otherwise is a liar.