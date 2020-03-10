Tua Tagovailoa Clears Medical Check On His Hip, Can Start Throwing Again

Former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been cleared to return to football activities.

According to Ian Rapoport, the phenom passer cleared a check on his hip, and has now returned to "light football-related drills."

That means he’s good to throw again after suffering a brutal hip injury against Mississippi State this past season.

This is huge news for the NFL draft. Tua’s stock was all dependent on whether or not he would be healthy, and now it sounds like he’s officially good to go.

The only question at this point is who decides to snag up the lefty passer. So far, he’s been linked to the Washington Redskins, Detroit Lions and Miami Dolphins.

The Redskins seem like the least likely option given the fact they already have Dwayne Haskins, but anything is possible.

I’ve slowly started to accept the fact that Tua is probably going to go to the Lions to be Matthew Stafford’s replacement.

Am I happy about it? No, but there’s not much I can do to change it at this point.

The draft gets underway April 23, and it’s going to be fun to see where Tua lands. No matter where he goes, one team is getting a special player.