Ohio State Is The First Team In College Football History To Have 4 Assistants Earning At Least $1 Million

Ohio State’s football team is the first program in the history of the sport to pay four assistants at least $1 million.
According to Eleven Warriors, defensive coordinator Kerry Coombs will earn $1.4 million, offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson will get paid $1.2 million and co-defensive coordinator Greg Mattison and defensive line coach Larry Johnson will both get paid a respectable $1.133 million during the 2020 season.
That makes the Buckeyes the first team in college football history to pay four assistants north of $1 million annually. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)
View this post on Instagram
So, do we think it’s safe to say things are going well in Columbus right now for the OSU football program?
I think the answer to that question is obvious, and the answer is yes.
View this post on Instagram
Whenever your football program can afford to cut checks this size, then you know you’re absolutely rolling.
Despite the fact I hate the Buckeyes and everybody tied to OSU more than the rest of you, I can’t lie when I say they have a hell of a team in Columbus.
Do I hate them? Yes. Are they incredibly impressive. That’d also be a yes.
We’ll see what they can do in 2020, and I look forward to playing them in the B1G title game again. If you want to be the best, then you have to beat the best.