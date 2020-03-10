Ohio State Is The First Team In College Football History To Have 4 Assistants Earning At Least $1 Million

Ohio State’s football team is the first program in the history of the sport to pay four assistants at least $1 million.

According to Eleven Warriors, defensive coordinator Kerry Coombs will earn $1.4 million, offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson will get paid $1.2 million and co-defensive coordinator Greg Mattison and defensive line coach Larry Johnson will both get paid a respectable $1.133 million during the 2020 season.

That makes the Buckeyes the first team in college football history to pay four assistants north of $1 million annually. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ohio State Football (@ohiostatefb) on Mar 2, 2020 at 11:34am PST

So, do we think it’s safe to say things are going well in Columbus right now for the OSU football program?

I think the answer to that question is obvious, and the answer is yes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ohio State Football (@ohiostatefb) on Feb 19, 2020 at 9:22am PST

Whenever your football program can afford to cut checks this size, then you know you’re absolutely rolling.

Despite the fact I hate the Buckeyes and everybody tied to OSU more than the rest of you, I can’t lie when I say they have a hell of a team in Columbus.

Do I hate them? Yes. Are they incredibly impressive. That’d also be a yes.

We’ll see what they can do in 2020, and I look forward to playing them in the B1G title game again. If you want to be the best, then you have to beat the best.