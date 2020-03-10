Logan Paul Knocked Out By UFC Star Paulo Costa

Logan Paul got lit up by UFC star Paulo Costa in a recent video.

In a video shared by the social media star Monday, Paul was in the boxing ring sparring with Costa when he took a punch to the chin. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

He immediately hit the deck, and appeared to be out cold. Watch the unreal moment below.

When it comes to getting lit up, that’s about as bad as it gets. As somebody pointed out about a dozen times in the office, Paul appeared to just drop his hands before getting punched.

I’m no expert, but I’m fairly confident not covering your face is a good way to get destroyed in a boxing match.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Logan Paul (@loganpaul) on Jan 19, 2020 at 11:01am PST

Now, let’s also be realistic about this. Logan Paul might be a solid boxer, but he’s simply not going to compete with a UFC superstar.

It’s just not going to happen. Costa is one of the best fighters in the world. It’d be surprising if he didn’t beat Logan.

One guy fights for a living and the other is a social media star.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Logan Paul (@loganpaul) on Nov 5, 2019 at 9:47pm PST

Now, are we ever going to get the Antonio Brown vs. Paul fight? Give the people what they want and get it done!