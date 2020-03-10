Pat McAfee Tells Story About Searching His House For An Intruder With An AR-15 While Naked

NFL legend Pat McAfee told an incredible story about when he thought an intruder was in his house.

In a video tweeted by “The Pod” early Tuesday morning, the former Colts punter and current sports pundit explained how he was in the shower when he thought he heard somebody break into his house.

What did he do? He got out, grabbed an AR-15, didn't spend one second of time putting clothes on and then began sweeping for a non-existent intruder.

Listen to him break down the situation below.

This stuff right here is why McAfee is such a funny guy. First off, I love the fact McAfee is a gun guy. I’m not surprised at all, but it’s just good to know.

In a potential zombie apocalypse, I definitely want a guy like Pat McAfee on my side.

Secondly, there’s just something genuinely funny about Pat McAfee sweeping his house naked while carrying a rifle.

We’ve all been in the shower and heard strange noises. About six months back, the repair guy showed up to my house while I was in the shower, and I legit panicked.

So, I understand where McAfee is coming. When you hear a bump in your house while in the shower, all bets are off.

Luckily, this turned out to be a harmless situation. Still, it’s a great example of why McAfee is so damn funny!