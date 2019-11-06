Pat McAfee Will Call XFL Games On ESPN And ABC

Pat McAfee’s skills in the booth will now extend to the XFL.

According to a release from the network on Wednesday, McAfee will call XFL games on ABC and ESPN when the league begins in early 2020.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by patmcafeeshow (@patmcafeeshow) on Nov 2, 2019 at 6:58am PDT

I was already going to watch the XFL because I need a football fix around the clock. I just can’t get enough, and the XFL is going to fill that void.

Now that McAfee is on the broadcast team, there’s no chance I’m missing XFL action. He was already wildly entertaining before joining ESPN. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

He’s only cranked things up since then. His GameDay appearances have become mandatory viewing over the past two weeks.

The Alliance of American Football flamed out in epic fashion for seemingly a litany of different reasons. Whenever spring football gets announced, people always question whether or not it’ll stick around.

Given the fact the games will be on Fox, FS1, ABC and ESPN and McAfee is part of the broadcast lineup, I think there’s a very high chance of success.

At this point, it’d be a little surprising if the XFL didn’t succeed.

You can start catching XFL games Feb. 8. If you’re a fan of football at all, I suggest you tune in. Will it succeed? Will it fail? Only time will tell, but I think the XFL is exactly what football fanatics need in the NFL offseason.