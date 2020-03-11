The Big West And The MAC Won’t Allow Fans At Conference Basketball Tournaments

The Big West and the MAC have banned fans from their conference basketball tournaments.

Both conferences made the calls late Tuesday amid growing fears about the coronavirus. The Ivy League just straight up canceled their conference tournament. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

BREAKING: The MAC bball tournaments in will be closed to the public.

“Only credentialed institutional personnel, student-athlete family members, credentialed media, television and radio crews, and official team party members will be permitted for attendance for the tournaments.” pic.twitter.com/2Hbq6BxB1W

— Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) March 10, 2020