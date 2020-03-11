Politics

Trump Backs Tommy Tuberville Over Jeff Sessions In Alabama Senate Race

Attorney General Jeff Sessions (L) and President Donald Trump (R). Win McNamee/Getty Images and Mark Wilson/Getty Images

David Krayden Ottawa Bureau Chief
President Donald Trump endorsed former Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ rival Wednesday as the Republican nominee in the Alabama U.S. Senate race.

President Donald Trump sits with Attorney General Jeff Sessions on December 15, 2017 in Quantico, Virginia, before participating in the FBI National Academy graduation ceremony. (Photo: NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images)

Trump tweeted his praise of GOP candidate Tommy Tuberville, who “is running for the U.S. Senate from the Great State of Alabama.”

The president continued, “Tommy was a terrific head football coach at Auburn University. He is a REAL LEADER who will ever let MAGA/KAG, or our Country, down! Tommy will protect your Second Amendment….”

Trump’s snub of Sessions, whom the president fired as his attorney general, is not entirely unexpected as Trump has been critical of Sessions in the race. Sessions previously served as a senator from Alabama and has actively sought Trump’s endorsement since announcing his candidacy. (RELATED: Trump Says The Biggest Mistake Of His Presidency Was Hiring Jeff Sessions)

The president was extremely candid in his criticism of Sessions even while he was serving in Trump’s cabinet. His animosity towards Sessions dates back to the then-attorney general recusing himself from any investigation into alleged Russia collusion with the Trump campaign. Sessions’ deputy then appointed special counsel Robert Mueller to begin a year-long assessment of whether Trump colluded with the Russians during the 2016 election campaign. (RELATED: Trump Goes After Sessions Over Disappointing Primary Performance)

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 10: Sen. Jeff Sessions (R-AL) is sworn in before the Senate Judiciary Committee during his confirmation hearing to be the U.S. attorney general January 10, 2017 in Washington, DC. Sessions was one of the first members of Congress to endorse and support President-elect Donald Trump, who nominated him for Attorney General. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Although Trump is not forgiving Sessions, the candidate for Senate recently endorsed Trump in a television ad.

“When I left President Trump’s cabinet, did I write a tell-all book? No,” Sessions says in the ad.

“Did I go on CNN and attack the president? Nope.”