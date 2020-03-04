Trump Goes After Jeff Sessions Over Disappointing Senate Primary Performance

President Donald Trump attacked former Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Wednesday morning over Sessions’ disappointing performance in Alabama’s Republican Senate primary.

Sessions earned just over 30% of the vote Tuesday night, finishing second behind former Auburn football coach Tommy Tuberville. Sessions will face Tuberville in a run-off on March 31 with a chance to regain the seat he held for two decades before stepping down in January 2017 to become Trump’s attorney general. (RELATED: Joe Biden Wins Texas Primary As Political Comeback Continues)

“This is what happens to someone who loyally gets appointed Attorney General of the United States & then doesn’t have the wisdom or courage to stare down & end the phony Russia Witch Hunt,” Trump tweeted about Sessions.

This is what happens to someone who loyally gets appointed Attorney General of the United States & then doesn’t have the wisdom or courage to stare down & end the phony Russia Witch Hunt. Recuses himself on FIRST DAY in office, and the Mueller Scam begins! https://t.co/2jGnRgOS6h — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2020

Trump has frequently criticized Sessions over the former attorney general’s decision to recuse himself from the probe into attempted Russian interference in the 2016 election. Trump said last year that appointing Sessions to lead the Justice Department was the biggest mistake of his presidency.

Nevertheless, Sessions has continued to praise the job Trump is doing as president, and said in his campaign launch video last year that the president has his “strong support.”