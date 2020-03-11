Hunter Biden Reaches Final Child Support Settlement After Months Of Stonewalling

Hunter Biden reached a final child support settlement with the mother of his Arkansas child on Tuesday night just hours after being pilloried by a judge for seeking yet another delay in the matter, according to court documents.

Hunter Biden, the son of former Vice President Joe Biden, had told Circuit Judge Holly Meyer on Tuesday that he was unable to attend a child support deposition scheduled this week due to coronavirus, his pregnant wife’s imminent due date and the “intense media scrutiny” surrounding the case.

“The court has reviewed the history of this litigation and finds that the Defendant has been given considerable leniency regarding continuances and delay,” Meyer wrote in a response to Hunter Biden on Tuesday afternoon ordering him to be physically present in Arkansas for a deposition Wednesday and a court hearing Friday.

“The defendant’s attempts to delay this case are mounting such that one begins to see a pattern of delay,” Meyer wrote, noting that Hunter Biden has filed four motions for continuance, been granted four delays in submitting financial documents for discovery and has had his deposition delayed three times.

On Wednesday morning, lawyers for the mother of his child, Lunden Alexis Roberts, told Meyer in an email that a “global, final settlement of all issues” was reached late Tuesday night.

If the settlement is approved by the court, Hunter Biden would succeed in keeping much of his finances secret from the court. (RELATED: Hunter Biden Is Refusing To Provide ‘Basic’ Financial Information In Paternity Suit, Lawyer Says)

Lawyers for Roberts have since December 2019 accused Hunter Biden of refusing to provide basic information about his finances, including a list of all companies he owns or controls, his sources of income and employers for the past five years, unredacted copies of his tax returns, copies of deeds to properties he owns and more.

Hunter Biden even refused to provide the address in which he resides and his telephone number, Roberts’s attorney said in a January court filing.

The financial records sought from Hunter Biden would have included information relating to his work with the Ukrainian gas company Burisma, on whose board Hunter Biden served from 2014 through 2019.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.