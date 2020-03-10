Hunter Biden Says Coronavirus Is Keeping Him From Attending Child Support Deposition

Hunter Biden’s lawyers told an Arkansas judge on Tuesday that he is unable to attend a child support deposition scheduled for this week due to coronavirus and his pregnant wife’s imminent due date.

“It is unsafe for the Defendant to travel, as travel restrictions have been implemented both domestically and internationally, particularly on airlines, due to the Coronavirus,” Hunter Biden’s lawyer wrote in a court filing. “Setting aside personal endangerment, Defendant reasonably believes that such travel unnecessarily exposes his wife and unborn child to this virus.”

Hunter Biden’s wife, Melissa Cohen Biden, is due to deliver his unborn child in two and a half weeks or less, according to the court filing. The couple is renting a $3.9 million home in Los Angeles at $12,000 per month.

Hunter Biden, the son of former Vice President Joe Biden, is being sued in Arkansas for child support by former stripper Lunden Alexis Roberts. A DNA test in November 2019 confirmed that Hunter Biden was the father of Roberts’s child.

Arguing that the request for Hunter Biden to be physically present in Arkansas for the March 11 deposition was “unduly burdensome and oppressive,” his lawyers also cited the “intense media scrutiny” surrounding the child support case due to his father’s status as the frontrunner in the Democratic presidential primary.

“The tremendously elevated media scrutiny creates some physical risks and logistics difficult with travel to Arkansas,” the filing state.

Lawyers for Roberts have filed multiple motions in court asking for Hunter Biden to be held in contempt for failing to provide financial documents. (Hunter Biden Is Refusing To Provide ‘Basic’ Financial Information In Paternity Suit, Lawyer Says)

Hunter Biden filed a motion in February seeking to delay his child support deposition, but the request was shot down by Circuit Judge Holly Meyer.

“He needs to make himself available and unless his hair is on fire, he needs to be in Arkansas and he needs to be in a deposition,” Meyer told Hunter Biden’s lawyer in reaction to the request, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported.

