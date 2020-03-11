EXCLUSIVE: Marc Lotter On Sanders’ Bleak Hopes, Biden’s Detroit Disaster, The Coronavirus And More

Marc Lotter, the director of strategic communications for the reelection campaign of President Donald Trump, sat down with the Daily Caller’s Stephanie Hamill to discuss the 2020 presidential election, Bernie Sanders not dropping out of the race after Tuesday’s losses, former Vice President Joe Biden’s recent Detroit blow up and more.

They also discussed how the coronavirus could affect Trump’s reelection campaign and upcoming political rallies. (REALTED: Hunter Biden Says Coronavirus Is Keeping Him From Attending Child Support Deposition.)

“We do have a campaign to run, our campaign is focused on November but we will continue to have rallies in conjunction with local official’s recommendations in conjunction with advice from the federal officials who are leading these task forces,” said Lotter.

WATCH:

