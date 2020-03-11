Oregon Is The 2nd College To Win A Football, Men’s Basketball And Women’s Basketball Conference Title In The Same Year

Oregon has pulled off an extremely rare sports accomplishment.

The Ducks are officially only the second school in NCAA history to win a football, men’s basketball and women’s basketball title all in the same year. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The only other school to do the same is Ohio State, which has done it three times.

???????? @GoDucks becomes only the second Power 5 school ever to win a football, men’s basketball and women’s basketball conference title in the same year (Ohio State, 3 times) pic.twitter.com/Ihu3WDntRV — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) March 9, 2020

It’s truly incredible how Oregon has pretty much taken over the PAC-12, and now runs the show. It used to be USC’s conference in large part because of their football team.

Those days are long gone, and the Ducks are now the crown jewel of the PAC-12.

Their women’s basketball team is outstanding, their men’s team is damn good and their football team pulled off a shocking upset over Wisconsin in the Rose Bowl.

To say things are going well for Oregon would be an understatement.

Having said that, the PAC-12 is the worst Power Five conference. It has seemingly dropped off a cliff over the past decade.

I’m not trying to diminish Oregon’s accomplishment. I’m not doing that all, but there’s not exactly a whole lot of stiff competition.

Either way, congrats to the Ducks for doing something only one other school ever has.