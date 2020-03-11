Ted Cruz Gifted Case Of Corona During Coronavirus Quarantine

Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz was gifted a case of Corona beers while self-quarantining himself after potentially being exposed to the Coronavirus.
“As I sit at home on day 13 of self-quarantine, a friend sent a gift basket with the following note,” Cruz tweeted. “Hopefully, this is the only case of Corona you get!’”
The senator decided to quarantine himself at home for a week after being exposed to the Coronavirus during last month’s Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC). Cruz said he came into contact at the event with a New Jersey man who later tested positive for the virus, and decided to stay home as a precaution. Cruz’s self-imposed quarantine is expected to end Thursday night. (RELATED: Large Group Of Protesters Harass Ted Cruz At LAX)
“Last night, I was informed that 10 days ago at CPAC I briefly interacted with an individual who is currently symptomatic and has tested positive for COVID-19. That interaction consisted of a brief conversation and a handshake,” Cruz said Sunday.