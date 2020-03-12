EXCLUSIVE: John James Accuses Schumer PAC Of Politicizing Coronavirus

A Super PAC run by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer is taking heat after Republican Michigan Senate candidate John James accused the PAC of attempting to score political points off the coronavirus epidemic.

The advertisement hits James for his opposition to ObamaCare. The commercial accuses James of wanting to eliminate protections for pre-existing conditions and increase the cost of prescription drugs, which his campaign says is false. James is challenging Democratic Sen. Gary Peters, one of the Senate’s most vulnerable incumbents. (RELATED: Obamacare’s Most Regressive Provision Is Still Hurting Poor Americans: The Smoking Penalty)

“I challenge Senator Peters to be a man, stop the deception and run a truthful campaign,” James told the Daily Caller. “People deserve a leader who will be truthful and look to resolve a pandemic, not exploit it. I have been in combat and under pressure before.”

“I know how essential it is for Michiganders right now to see leadership that promotes stability, honest communication and transparency, not fear and deception. Something Senator Peters is proving he is incapable of,” James continued.

James’ campaign spokesperson Abby Walls told the Daily Caller that Schumer and Peters were trying to “manipulate” the public during a pandemic.

“The fact that Chuck Schumer and Gary Peters are using a health care crisis to manipulate voters and distort John James’ record for personally political benefit is appalling,” Walls said. “The facts show beyond a doubt that John supports a patient-centered approach that protects individuals with preexisting conditions and lowers costs for all. This timing is no coincidence.

“Senators Peters and Schumer are using a pandemic to deceive and it’s shameful and needs to stop,” she continued.

The National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) also blasted Schumer and Peters for the “disgusting” advertisement.

“Less than 24 hours after the WHO declared the Coronavirus a pandemic, Chuck Schumer’s dark money allies launched disgusting attack ads that politicize a disease that knows no party,” NRSC Communications Director Jesse Hunt told the Daily Caller.

“If Democrats want to be seen as working toward a bipartisan solution on this incredibly serious issue then they should cease using it to try to score cheap political points. Republican senators are working diligently with the Administration and state and local partners to ensure American families have the support they need,” Hunt continued.