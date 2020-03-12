Coronavirus Officially Declared Pandemic, Here’s What We Know

The World Health Organization has declared the Coronavirus a pandemic, making it a global health emergency as the virus has reached over 100 countries and killed over 4,000 people worldwide.
Since the announcement, President Donald Trump made a near-total ban from Europe to the US, excluding the United Kingdom and Ireland, which will go into effect Friday. (RELATED: Mike Pence: There Will Be ‘Thousands’ More Coronavirus Cases)
The NBA suspended their season after a Utah Jazz player Donovan Mitchell, tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. And actor Tom Hanks and wife, Rita Wilson, announced that upon arrival to Australia they too had tested positive for the Coronavirus.
The Coronavirus is expected to get worse before it gets better. A doctor for congress reportedly told staffers earlier this week, that it is expected 70-150 million people in the US will contract the virus.
Several members of congress have put themselves in quarantine as a precaution.
President Trump last week signed an emergency funding bill of $8.3 billion to help prevent and treat COVID-19 cases in the US.
Congress and President Trump are now working to identify policy solutions that could help to alleviate the economic fallout that the Novel Coronavirus has, and will continue to propagate.
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi announced that she intends to have congress vote on another Coronavirus Bill Thursday.
