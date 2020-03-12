March Madness Game Will Still Be On TV After Fans Get Banned, You Can Watch Them On CBS, TNT, TBS and TruTV

March Madness games will still be on TV, but it’s not known right now if other media will be allowed.

According to Pete Thamel, the games will still be on television after the NCAA made the decision to ban fans because of the coronavirus. The games can be seen on CBS, TNT, TBS and TruTV. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

NCAA President Mark Emmert statement on limiting attendance at NCAA events: https://t.co/GrPbmZx5N6 pic.twitter.com/PFFh9htixR — Inside the NCAA (@InsidetheNCAA) March 11, 2020

However, Thamel also added that an NCAA spokesperson told Yahoo Sports that they’re “still working through (a decision on) other media.”

I would assume that means they’re deciding whether or not reporters will be allowed in.

An NCAA spokesman tells @YahooSports the NCAA tournament games will still be televised, but the NCAA is “still working through (a decision on) other media.” — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) March 11, 2020

Well, at least there’s still the ability to watch them on TV! I didn’t even realize this was up for debate or was even in question until I saw Thamel’s tweet.

Is the NCAA so worried about coronavirus that they wouldn’t even let TV crews in? That just seems downright absurd.

It’s already absurd that they banned fans, but banning TV crews would be next level stupid. It’d be stupidity on a level I’m not sure America has seen before.

Everybody just needs to take a step back, relax, take a deep breath and recognize this isn’t the apocalypse. It’s just not, and anybody pretending like it is the end of the world is a liar.

While I’m pretty pissed about fans not being allowed in, at least we’ll be able to drink a few cold beers and watch the games on TV.

It’s not much of a consolation prize, but it’s better than nothing. Plus, the beer should help numb the pain of March Madness being ruined.