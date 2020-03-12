Editorial

Utah Jazz Star Donavan Mitchell Reportedly Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Utah Jazz star forward Donavan Mitchell became the second player on the team to test positive for the coronavirus, according to a report Thursday from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The game between the Jazz and the Oklahoma City Thunder was abruptly canceled Wednesday night, and fans were evacuated from the arena after Jazz forward Rudy Gobert tested positive for the virus. The NBA later announced that they had suspended their season, and teams that have played the Jazz in the past two weeks have been advised to quarantine. (RELATED: REPORT: NBA Might Ban The Term ‘Owner’ Due To Racial Overtones)

Thankfully, no other player on the Jazz has tested positive for the virus, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.