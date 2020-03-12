Utah Jazz Star Donavan Mitchell Reportedly Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Utah Jazz star forward Donavan Mitchell became the second player on the team to test positive for the coronavirus, according to a report Thursday from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.
Jazz star Donovan Mitchell has tested positive for the coronavirus, league sources tell ESPN. Jazz players privately say that Rudy Gobert had been careless in the locker room touching other players and their belongings. Now a Jazz teammate has tested positive.
The game between the Jazz and the Oklahoma City Thunder was abruptly canceled Wednesday night, and fans were evacuated from the arena after Jazz forward Rudy Gobert tested positive for the virus. The NBA later announced that they had suspended their season, and teams that have played the Jazz in the past two weeks have been advised to quarantine. (RELATED: REPORT: NBA Might Ban The Term ‘Owner’ Due To Racial Overtones)
Thankfully, no other player on the Jazz has tested positive for the virus, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.
Sources: Donovan Mitchell was the only Jazz player/personnel to test positive for coronavirus out of 58 tests administered on Wednesday night. Remaining tests came back negative.
