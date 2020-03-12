WHO Lets The Dogs Out

The World Health Organization (WHO) has determined that dogs cannot get Coronavirus.

“The World Health Organization has announced that dogs cannot contract Covid-19,” Ditch the Label CEO Liam Hackett tweeted Thursday. “Dogs previously held in quarantine can now be released.”

The WHO writes on the “Q&A” section of their website that “there is no evidence” the Coronavirus could spread from a dog to a human. “There is no evidence that companion animals or pets such as cats and dogs have been infected or could spread the virus that causes COVID-19,” (RELATED: Here’s How To Prepare For The Coronavirus)

The WHO’s announcement comes a week after Hong Kong warned its residents not to kiss their pets over fears of transmitting the virus. This is following a dog in Hong Kong being diagnosed with a “low-level” infection, and people expressing concern about the possibility that their pets may contract the virus.