Queen Elizabeth II Cancels Upcoming Events Amid Coronavirus Fears

Queen Elizabeth II has cancelled all upcoming events and public appearances for the next two weeks amid coronavirus concerns.

“As a sensible precaution and for practical reasons in the current circumstances, changes are being made to The Queen’s diary commitments in the coming weeks,” Buckingham Palace shared in a statement posted on Twitter Friday from the Royal Household amid concerns of COVID-19. The post was noted by the “Today” show. (RELATED: REPORT: Coachella Potentially Rescheduled To October Due To Coronavirus Fears)

An announcement regarding changes to The Queen’s diary in the coming weeks: https://t.co/x1qR4Ga3zv — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) March 13, 2020

“In consultation with the Medical Household and Government, Her Majesty’s forthcoming visits to Cheshire and Camden will be rescheduled,” the statement added. “Audiences will continue as usual. Other events will be reviewed on an ongoing basis in line with the appropriate advice.” (RELATED: Here Are The Members Of Congress Self-Quarantining After Meeting Person With Coronavirus At CPAC)

It all comes after the 93-year-old monarch made her last public appearance Monday during the annual Commonwealth Day celebrations at held at London’s Westminster Abbey. She attended with the rest of the royal family members including, the Duchess and Duke of Cambridge. (RELATED: Pearl Jam Postpones North American Tour Over Growing Coronavirus Concerns)

It was also one of the final royal engagements for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry after announcing they were stepping away from their royal duties.