REPORT: NFL Teams Are ‘Not Happy’ With Free Agency Starting Amid Coronavirus Concerns

NFL teams are reportedly not pleased free agency will start as coronavirus spreads.

There was major internal debate about whether or not the league should proceed with the yearly schedule as planned because of coronavirus. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The decision was made to push forward, and that’s apparently upset a lot of people in charge. According to Adam Schefter, teams are “not happy” with free agency getting underway as fears grow about coronavirus. Teams can begin with legal tampering starting Monday.

A glimpse of our world: With free agency on track for this week, some teams are planning to use private planes to fly in premier free agents. Still, those flights require pilots to leave home and work, and teams are not pleased about this. Teams NOT happy free agency this week. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 16, 2020

If teams are seriously this upset about free agency being underway with coronavirus spreading, then the league should have stopped it from starting.

While I think people might be overreacting just a shade to this virus (the world isn’t ending), you can’t do business if half the league is afraid of moving around.

You just can’t do it.

If pushing back free agency back a couple weeks helped ease concerns and made everybody calm, then what is there to lose?

As long as you get it done before the draft happens, then everything will be just fine. After all, if we’re supposed to be taking coronavirus seriously, then how can you have planes flying people everywhere?

That doesn’t make a ton of sense.

We’ll see if the NFL changes course, but I wouldn’t recommend getting your hopes up.