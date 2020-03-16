Trump Announces Four Steps Of New Coronavirus Guidance To Be Followed By All Americans For 15 Days

President Donald Trump announced four specific guidelines Monday to be followed by all Americans for the next 15 days to stop the spread of coronavirus.t

School-age Americans should study from home where possible All Americans should avoid groups of more than 10 people All Americans should avoid discretionary travel All Americans should avoid eating in public restaurants, bars or food courts.

Printouts distributed to reporters in the White House briefing room expanded on the president’s new guidance, especially the need for the elderly to protect themselves.

The printouts say the information can be found at coronavirus.gov.

“We will rally together as one nation, and we will defeat the virus,” Trump told the emptier than normal White House briefing room. “We can turn the corner and turn it quickly.” (RELATED: Here’s What Every State In America Is Doing To Combat The Spread Of The Coronavirus)

When responding to questions, Trump suggested the U.S. could be battling coronavirus through July or August.

“If you are sick, no matter who you are, please stay home,” White House task force response coordinator Deborah Birx added. She noted that if anyone in a multi-person household is sick, they should be quarantined alone.

Birx explained that young people, millennials in particular, are the “core group” that will “stop” the virus.

“We’re appealing to all Americans to take these steps,” she continued. “They will only work if every American takes this to heart.”

WATCH:

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as it becomes available