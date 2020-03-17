Case Keenum Agrees To 3-Year Deal Worth Up To $18 Million With The Cleveland Browns

Quarterback Case Keenum is headed to the Cleveland Browns.

According to Adam Schefter, Keenum has reached a three-year deal with the Browns worth up to a total of $18 million. He'll get $10 million guaranteed.

Keenum will now be Baker Mayfield’s backup after spending the past season with the Washington Redskins.

Browns reached agreement with former Redskins’ QB Case Keenum on a three-year, $18 million deal that includes $10 million guaranteed, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 16, 2020

It’s incredible how Case Keenum has managed to hang around the NFL for so long, and keeps getting big deals.

Outside of one very solid season with Minnesota, he hasn’t exactly lit the league on fire. Yet, he keeps getting deals.

Keenum has made more than $32 million in the NFL since entering the league in 2012! More than $32 million!

Now, the Browns are adding a veteran journeyman quarterback to backup Baker Mayfield. It won’t happen, but it’d be so damn funny if Mayfield got benched for Keenum.

I might honestly die of laughter if that were to occur. Again, it’s unlikely, but it’d be so funny.

Either way, Keenum keeps making himself some serious money, and you can’t knock a guy for getting paid.