Report: Washington, D.C. Ranks 10th In The Nation For Most Aggressive Measures Against Coronavirus

Washington, D.C. ranks 10th in the nation for most aggressive measures in limiting the coronavirus spread, WalletHub, a personal finance website based in D.C., found.

All 50 states and D.C. were compared across 35 key metrics, the data sets ranging from tested cases of the coronavirus per capita, state legislation on the pandemic, the uninsured population, and the share of the workforce in affected industries, WalletHub reported Tuesday. (RELATED: LIVE UPDATES: Here’s What Every State In America Is Doing To Combat The Spread Of The Coronavirus)

Washington, D.C. ranked 10th in preparedness and tied for first in the category of “Highest Total Public Health Emergency Preparedness Funding Per Capita,” the results show. The capital also came in second to Massachusetts for the lowest share of the population without health insurance, and tied for first for the highest public healthcare spending per capita.

In total, with “1” being the best and “25” being the average, D.C. ranks:

1st – State and Local Public Health Laboratories per Capita

14th – Tested Cases of COVID-19 per Capita

21st – Share of Employment from Small Businesses

1st – Total Public Health Emergency Preparedness (PHEP) Funding Per Capita

1st – Public Healthcare Spending per Capita

WalletHub analyst Jill Gonzalez says the most aggressive action that has been taken so far has been the instituting of curfews for residents, which has taken effect in New Jersey, New York, and Connecticut. “Another drastic measure has been to call in the national guard, which at least 18 states have done.”

As of Monday, the District suspended all sit-down service at bars and restaurants, which are now limited to delivery and takeout only, and nightclubs and multi-purpose facilities were ordered to close.