‘Take This Seriously’: LSU Head Coach Ed Orgeron Offers Coronavirus Advice

LSU head football coach Ed Orgeron warned young people to take the coronavirus pandemic seriously during a Tuesday appearance on Fox News.
“We’re a strong country. Just like our team. One team. One heartbeat,” Orgeron said. “The key is to follow the plan and for everybody to take this very seriously.”
Orgeron also told Fox News anchor Neil Cavuto that young people need to take the pandemic seriously, even if they are not in a high-risk group. (RELATED: Why Congress’ Flawed Coronavirus Package Could Still Benefit Millions Of Americans)
“They need to take this seriously,” Orgeron said of young Americans. “Maturity needs to play a big part in what we’re doing. We need to look at the overall picture, the overall health of this country, and the people that may affect.”
Later in the interview, Orgeron was asked about the virus’ effect on the stock market, and he told Cavuto that he has a lot of money in the markets.
WATCH:
“I got a lot of money in it,” Orgeron said. “I don’t blink. It’s in there for a long time, and I have confidence that the right thing is gonna happen. I don’t blink.”
Orgeron also added that people can pass the time by watching replays of LSU’s 2020 national championship win over Clemson.
“Watch the re-runs on TV and enjoy them, especially us beating Clemson,” Orgeron said.
“Go Tigers!” Orgeron concluded.