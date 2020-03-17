Indianapolis Colts Sign Philip Rivers For $25 Million

Philip Rivers has agreed to a deal with the Indianapolis Colts.

According to Adam Schefter, the former Chargers quarterback agreed to a one-year contract with the Colt worth $25 million. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

It’s been an absolutely insane day of news when it comes to quarterbacks. Brady dipped from the Pats, Bridgewater is headed to Carolina and now Rivers has agreed to terms with Indy.

This seems like a nice deal if you’re the Colts. You’re getting a veteran quarterback, you’re not breaking the bank and it’s only for a year.

If things go south, then they can dip and it’s not a big deal at all.

It’ll also be interesting to see what the Colts do with Jacoby Brissett at this point. Do they hold onto him? Do they trade him?

I’m guessing they’ll want him to hang around for awhile. Rivers likely won’t be around for more than a year. That means they still need to be focused on the future.

Brissett can help with that role.

We’ll see how Rivers does, but the Colts have their man for 2020.