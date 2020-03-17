Las Vegas Raiders Tender Quarterback Nathan Peterman

The Las Vegas Raiders have tendered quarterback Nathan Peterman.

According to Dan Graziano, the team placed an original round tender on the backup quarterback. That means the Raiders will get a fifth round pick if another team signs him away on an offer sheet, according to ProFootballTalk. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Minor Raiders QB news: They put the original-round tender on restricted free agent Nathan Peterman today. — Dan Graziano (@DanGrazianoESPN) March 16, 2020

Nathan Peterman’s ability to stick around the NFL is truly an inspiration for people around the country. This guy got run out of Buffalo in epic fashion, and now he’s got at least one more year of football in the NFL.

It’s truly incredible. We’re talking about a guy whose sad lowlights look like something out of a comedy film. Still good enough for Jon Gruden and the Raiders!

Nathan Peterman, a legendary career gone too soon but never forgotten (Video via @TheKBahl) #Bills pic.twitter.com/3JHmr1rdkq — NOTSportsCenter (@NOTSportsCenter) November 14, 2018

Obviously, I’m not cheering against Peterman. I’m never cheering for people to fail, but it’s just mind-boggling to me how he’s still in the NFL.

He’s thrown three touchdowns to 12 interceptions in his career! These are the kind of numbers you just can’t make up if you tried!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nathan Peterman (@natepeterman) on Sep 3, 2019 at 10:35am PDT

Best of luck to Peterman going forward. Trust me, I’m glad to see he’s still hacking it in the league.