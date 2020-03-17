New Orleans Saints Place 1st Round Tender On Quarterback Taysom Hill

The New Orleans Saints have tendered quarterback Taysom Hill.

According to ProFootballTalk, the Saints hit Hill with a first round tender. They’ll now be able to match any offer a team makes him or they’ll get a first round pick if he bounces. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Hill is viewed as the heir apparent to Drew Brees.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taysom Hill (@ts_hill) on Jan 29, 2020 at 4:56pm PST

This is going to be one of the most fascinating storylines to follow in the NFL. You can bet like hell teams will make a run at Taysom Hill.

We don’t really know what his ceiling is as a quarterback, but we know he’s a great athlete. Given how the position is trending in the game, his athleticism is a huge advantage.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taysom Hill (@ts_hill) on Aug 27, 2019 at 9:57am PDT

The Saints definitely want to hang onto him as Brees winds down his career and Teddy Bridgewater is set to leave.

The question is what price are they willing to hang onto him at. Again, he’s a great player, but they can’t really throw a ton of money his way and keep Brees around.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taysom Hill (@ts_hill) on Aug 20, 2019 at 11:41am PDT

That means for a big enough price, he’ll be out of New Orleans. All I know for sure is that Hill is a ton of fun to watch, and I can’t wait to see how this all plays out.