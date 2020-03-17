REPORT: Chicago Bears Are Negotiating With Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater

The Chicago Bears are reportedly trying to sign quarterback Teddy Bridgewater.

According to ProFootballTalk, negotiations are underway between the two sides. The yearly salary for Bridgewater would be roughly $21 million. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

It’s believed he’d be the starting quarterback over Mitch Trubisky if he takes the deal.

The reality of the situation is the Bears need to make a major change at quarterback. They just do. Whether that’s benching Trubisky or forcing him to get much better, something has to change.

If the Bears can get Bridgewater, then they have to do it. They don’t have a choice. He’s also not the kind of guy who will push Trubisky.

He’s the kind of guy who will almost certainly just end up taking his job.

It’ll also be pretty cool to see Bridgewater get himself a monster payday. He’s been through a hell of a lot ever since getting hurt with the Vikings. He stayed the course, won games for the Saints when Drew Brees went down and now he’s setup to get a monster deal.

It just goes to show what’s possible when you don’t give up.

We’ll see if he ends up with the Bears, but it’d be a great move for Chicago if they’re able to get him.