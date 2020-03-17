REVIEW: ‘The Plot Against America’ On HBO Has Great Potential, But Has Serious Risk Of Going Off The Rails

HBO’s new series “The Plot Against America” has solid potential, but it needs to be careful about going off the rails politically.

As you all know, I’ve been excited about the alternate history series about Charles Lindbergh becoming president ever since I saw the first preview. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld‘ Starts Season 3 With Dolores On The Hunt For More Blood In ‘Parce Domine’)

After finally watching the series premiere, which originally aired Monday night, I think it’s safe to say the show could be outstanding.

The premise is simple enough. Through one episode, Charles Lindbergh is running for president to keep America out of WWII, and anti-semitism is on the rise throughout the country.

Lindbergh very famously was sympathetic to the Nazi regime in Germany prior to the start of WWII.

The show is dark, gritty, uncomfortable at times and it sets the tone perfectly for an alternate history show with lots of pain and violence.

However, there are also some serious issues. It seems like this show is a few bad lines of dialogue away from being nothing more than a hit piece on conservatives.

There were even flashes of it in the premiere when talking about Lindbergh can’t ever win, which is a clear reference to Donald Trump in the 2016 election.

If “The Plot Against America” can avoid becoming some platform for constant jabs at Trump and conservative politics, then I think we’re in for a great show. It’s not that we can’t stomach a few political jabs here and there. That’s to be expected, but the show should avoid becoming all about it.

If it instead opts to take that path, then it’ll shave its audience down and it’ll suck. It’s not a hard concept to understand.

Luckily, HBO is making bangers lately, and I think “The Plot Against America” will be a fun ride.