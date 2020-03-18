REPORT: Drake Self-Quarantines After Kevin Durant Diagnosed With Coronavirus

Rapper Drake reportedly has self-quarantined after basketball star Kevin Durant tested positive for the coronavirus.
Drake and Durant spent time together roughly eight days before the Nets star tested positive for COVID-19, according to a report published by Page Six.
Drake and Kevin Durant Hit Up LA Hot Spot Together, Couple Of Nice Guys! https://t.co/5Qw1pOzNLE
— TMZ (@TMZ) March 11, 2020
The duo spent time at Nice Guy in West Hollywood last week and now Drake reportedly is self-quarantined at his residence in Toronto. The news comes the same day President Donald Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the US-Canada border would be closed to non-essential travel.
Four Nets players, including Durant, were announced to have tested positive for the virus Tuesday. (RELATED: Kevin Durant Tests Positive For Coronavirus, 3 Other Nets Players Also Have It)
“All four players are presently isolated and under the care of team physicians,” the team announced.
“The organization is currently notifying anyone who has had known contact with the players, including recent opponents, and is working closely with state and local health authorities on reporting,” the team said. “All players and members of the Nets travel party are being asked to remain isolated, closely monitor their health and maintain constant communication with team medical staff.”