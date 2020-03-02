Kevin Durant Says Marijuana ‘Shouldn’t Even Be A Huge Topic Anymore’

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant thinks people need to relax when it comes to marijuana.

With the NFL likely to ease up restrictions on weed and people seemingly caring less and less about it, it wouldn't be surprising at all if the NBA stopped testing for it. It sounds like Durant would certainly like to see that happen.

“It’s just like, marijuana is marijuana. It’s not harmful to anybody. It can only help and enhance and do good things. I feel like it shouldn’t even be a huge topic around it anymore,” Durant said during an appearance on Showtime’s “All The Smoke,” according to the New York Daily News.

I’m not really sure how anybody could disagree with Durant when it comes to weed. I’m not suggesting everybody start smoking up immediately.

That’s not what I’m saying at all, but the idea we should stop athletes from indulging is an insanely stupid idea.

It’s weed. It’s not meth. We have seemingly no problem with handing out opioids left and right. If you’re okay with players taking painkillers, then I don’t understand how you could be against them being allowed to smoke marijuana.

The good news for Durant and other players in the league is that it really does seem like this won’t even be an issue in a few years.

That’s good news because testing for weed is among the dumbest things pro sports leagues do. It’s not going to make you a better athlete. Who cares? There’s no reason this needs to be a big deal.