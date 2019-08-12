The Internet Is Freaking Out Over The New Ink Drake Got After Beating Beatles’ Record

Drake decided to get some new ink in honor of beating the Beatle’s record for number of charted songs on the Billboard Hot 100 Top 10 and people are freaking out.

It all comes after pictures surfaced recently of 32-year-old rapper's arm tattoo thats reminiscent of the famous British group's "Abbey Road" album cover, which pictured the four members walking across the road, according to New York Post in a piece published Monday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by OVO (@draymond.67) on Aug 5, 2019 at 6:32pm PDT

However, instead of the four members, the tattoo the “Money In The Grave” hitmaker got includes a picture of himself ahead of the four Beatles members, marking himself beating the the rock group’s record.

Drake has been on Billboard's top 10 35 times, compared to The Beatles' 34 times in the same spot.

Fans and critics of the superstar singer couldn’t help but react on social media to the new ink, with some calling it “tacky.”

“I love drake but that’s so tacky and cocky,” one critic tweeted.

Narcissistic tattoo. If people remember a Drake song in 50 years we will gladly eat our words. — Transistor (@TransistorBand) August 10, 2019

Beatles fans have some thoughts on Drake’s “egotistical” new tattoo. https://t.co/6vno8vfu4F — Yahoo Celebrity UK (@YahooCelebUK) August 12, 2019

“Drake tats are like a college student’s laptop with stickers all over,” another person tweeted, while referencing the Canadian hitmaker’s other celeb tattoos.