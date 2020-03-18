Ed Orgeron Says He Hopes Texas A&M Sells Cups With The Score Of The 2019 Game

LSU coach Ed Orgeron dropped an epic line about Texas A&M during a recent interview.

In a Twitter video posted by @JacquesDoucet, Coach O is asked about Texas A&M selling cups with the score of the 2018 game, which famously went into seven overtimes before the Aggies could win. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

In response, Coach O said A&M should start selling cups with the score of the 50-7 whooping LSU handed them last season.

Watch the awesome comment below.

Here’s your #LSU pick-me-up for today. Coach O shares his thoughts on Texas A&M’s special 74-72 cups. pic.twitter.com/GJqXWzgqNU — Jacques Doucet (@JacquesDoucet) March 17, 2020

This is why Coach O is the best. The dude doesn’t ever hold back. He shoots people straight, and there’s no doubt about that.

When he wants to say something, he just says it. That’s why we’re all such big fans.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LSU Football (@lsufootball) on Feb 22, 2020 at 9:01am PST

He also has a pretty damn good point. If Texas A&M is going to pop off selling cups with the 2018 score, then they should do the same with the 2019 game.

I guess losing by 43 points just doesn’t have the same ring to it.

Props to Coach O for keeping it real. It’s the reason college football fans love him so damn much.