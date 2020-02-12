LSU And Florida State Will Play In 2023 And 2024

LSU and Florida State will play twice in football in the coming years.

The Tigers announced that they’ll face the Seminoles to open the 2023 and 2024 seasons. The first game will be played in New Orleans, and the second one will take place in Orlando. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

This is what college football is supposed to be all about. We don’t want non-conference games between Power Five schools and cupcakes.

We want traditional powers getting on the field and battling each other. Florida State and LSU are two of the most historic programs in the sport.

The fact they’ll be playing each other twice in the coming years is a great thing for football fans everywhere.

I know I rag on the SEC a ton, and the conference deserves it because its non-conference scheduling is a joke. It just is.

You can support the SEC and still admit the teams in the conference don’t make much of an effort to schedule big games out of conference play.

At the same time, we have to tip our cap when an SEC team actually plays real competition. Well done, LSU. These should be some fun games.