Indianapolis Colts Help Raise More Than $1.3 Million For Indiana Food Bank During Coronavirus Crisis

The Indianapolis Colts have helped raise a ton of money for Gleaners Food Bank during the coronavirus pandemic.

Colts owner Jim Irsay promised to donate $1 million if the community could come together and raise $200,000, according to the team’s website. They did even better. People combined to raise more than $300,000 and Irsay chipped in $1 million for a total north of $1.3 million. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“I am so proud of our community and so proud to call Indianapolis home because Hoosiers come together, whether in times of celebration or in times of great need. Today is no different,” Irsay said in a statement released by the team.

WE DID IT! Over $300k raised for @GleanersFBIndy.@JimIrsay just added $1 MILLION to that total. pic.twitter.com/tIL2RfLPDa — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) March 17, 2020

This is a classy move by the Colts, and they should 100% be applauded for it. Right now, people are worried about whether they’ll have enough food during the coronavirus pandemic.

People are absolutely panicking and there’s proof of it everywhere. Just turn on your TV or visit a grocery store.

We tried to go grocery shopping today. Had a list ready, meals planned. When we got to the store, we found empty shelves and grabbed what we could find. Left with $80 worth of random things that we can eat. We’re in scary times, folks. #coronavirus #coronapocolypse pic.twitter.com/nuRWhuSntv — Whitney Williams: Voice Actress (@WhitneyVoices) March 18, 2020

I went to my local grocery store Tuesday night and it had been picked clean like a war was about to start. People are understandably nervous.

That’s why it’s important we find a way to get them food. That’s what Irsay, the Colts and the people of Indiana have come together to do for Gleaners Food Bank.

I’ll also offer a little advice for everybody. Take what you need, maybe a little extra but don’t be an idiot about it. For example, there were two boxes of pasta at the store Tuesday. I didn’t need both, and I only took one because somebody out there might need the last one a hell of a lot more than I do.

Meanwhile in #Seattle: Very empty shelves at a local grocery store in the afternoon, as people begin to hoard food in great quantities, in preparation for #coronavirus lock down. Store clerk said most of it was gone by 10am. This vividly reminds me on late 1980s #SovietUnion. pic.twitter.com/xzPpguIlRP — Sergey Bobkov (@sbobkov) March 17, 2020

So, use your head, think of people who are hurting more than you and we’ll all get through this pandemic just fine.