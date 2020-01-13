‘Parasite’ Director Bong Joon-Ho Says He Will Never Direct A Marvel Film Because Superheroes Are ‘Stupid’

Director Bong Joon-Ho didn’t hold back when he said he will never direct a Marvel film because he thinks that superheroes are “stupid.”
The South Korean film director shared with the Times of London in a piece published Sunday that he has no desire to direct a superhero film because he thinks that those characters don't have enough depth. The story was noted by the Insider.com in a piece published Monday.
"I don't like superheroes at all," the famed "Parasite" director explained. "I think they're a little stupid. I like characters who have to complete missions beyond their own capabilities."
Bong continued, while noting the ways in which his film is nothing like those superhero ones.
"This film doesn't have any villains or heroes," the director shared. "Every character is nice to some degree and cowardly to some degree."
“Weak and worldly, to a certain extent,” he added. “And that’s realistic. That’s how we all are. That’s how people around us are every day.”
“Parasite” scored a Golden Globe for Best Foreign Language Film and also a Palme d’Or at Cannes. But has not been well-received commercially, per the outlet.