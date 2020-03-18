Michigan OC Josh Gattis Thinks The Coronavirus Pandemic Will Give Him Time To Figure Out How To Beat Ohio State

Michigan Wolverines offensive coordinator Josh Gattis thinks the coronavirus pandemic might give him time to find a way to beat Ohio State.

Gattis posted a Twitter video of himself at home watching tape from the beating at Ohio State, and captioned it in part, “Corona may limit us to work from home…… but don’t think we’re sleeping! 2019 is over but the lessons learned live on! 2020 we won’t be so kind to beat ourselves … The BluePrint is out!” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Corona may limit us to work from home…… but don’t think we’re sleeping! 2019 is over but the lessons learned live on! 2020 we won’t be so kind to beat ourselves …

The BluePrint is out! We have only☝???? thing on our 〽️ind! #ARealOne pic.twitter.com/OXdtM20S5H — Josh Gattis (@Coach_Gattis) March 17, 2020

I hate to be the guy who has to break it to Gattis, but he can have the next six months to work from home because of coronavirus, and he’s still not beating Ohio State.

He could likely have the next five years to plan for beating the Buckeyes, and I’d still take Ryan Day’s squad.

Ohio State doesn’t have a rivalry with Michigan at this point. They have an annual massacre to carry out on national TV.

Gattis is sorely mistaken if he believes the Wolverines are even close to being on the same level. They’re not even in the same area code as a football program right now.

OSU laughs at the idea Jim Harbaugh and the Wolverines are in the same league as them.

Good luck, Michigan! I don’t expect a single thing to change.