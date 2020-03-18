Mnuchin: IRS Won’t Push Back April 15 Tax Filing Deadline

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin confirmed Wednesday on CNBC that the IRS will not push back its April 15 tax filing deadline due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Mnuchin said an official IRS press release on the issue is imminent. The announcement comes as Mnuchin said the U.S. government is "closing down parts of the economy" to more effectively combat the spread of coronavirus.
Several states have already taken drastic measures to curb the disease. Ohio, Illinois and New York City have banned sit-down restaurants and bars for the time being, allowing restaurants to only serve take-out and delivery. President Donald Trump has also encouraged people not to gather in groups of more than 10.
Trump also announced a "mutual consent" agreement with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to close the US-Canada border to "non-essential traffic" Wednesday.
We will be, by mutual consent, temporarily closing our Northern Border with Canada to non-essential traffic. Trade will not be affected. Details to follow!
“We can still slow the spread of this virus,” Trudeau said. “It is time to take every precaution to keep people safe.”