Demand For Tampa Bay Buccaneers Tickets Skyrockets After It’s Reported Tom Brady Will Sign With The Team

Tom Brady’s anticipated arrival to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers has sent the demand for tickets through the roof.

It was widely reported that the Buccaneers and Brady have a deal in place after he left the New England Patriots, and an official announcement could come as early as Wednesday. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

To be clear: Former #Patriots QB Tom Brady has an agreement in principle to join the #Bucs, source said. It is believed to be roughly $30M per year. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 17, 2020

Brady’s imminent signing with the Bucs has sent people rushing out to get tickets. According to ProFootballTalk, Ticketmaster was having massive delays for season ticket sales Tuesday night as thousands of people tried to get their hands on some.

This right here is a great example of Brady’s ability to move the needle. The Bucs go out, sign the six-time Super Bowl champion and demand for tickets shoots through the roof.

Do we think people are excited down in Tampa or do we think they’re excited? I think the answer is an overwhelming “yes.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on Mar 17, 2020 at 5:43am PDT

The Bucs went from being a bit of an afterthought in the NFL to being front and center in a single day. Again, very few people in sports can move the needle like Brady does.

We’ll see how many sold out home games they have next season, but I think there’s a very good chance they’ll have eight of them.

After all, this season with the Bucs could be Brady’s swan song.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on Jan 1, 2020 at 7:21am PST

Keep checking back for more information on Brady’s reportedly imminent signing with the Bucs when we have it.