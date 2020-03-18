Watch The Preview For What’s Coming In The Weeks Ahead On ‘The Plot Against America’

“The Plot Against America” got off to a strong start Monday night on HBO and it looks like things will only get crazier going forward.

HBO hit fans with a preview of things coming over the next few weeks. If you didn’t already think this show would take things to “100,” the preview should erase any doubts. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Starts Season 3 With Dolores On The Hunt For More Blood In ‘Parce Domine’)

Give it a watch below. It should set your expectations very high.

As I said in my review of the premiere, as long as “The Plot Against America” avoids becoming a political hit job on conservatives, then I think we’re in for a fun show.

It’s gritty, dark, uncomfortable, fun and it has me engaged. Again, it just needs to stay the course, and I think fans will be in for an engaging show.

The series is also based off of a very successful book written by Philip Roth. So, if you’re curious in how the series will end, it’s only a Google search away.

Personally, I’m avoiding all spoilers for the alternate history show. I know Charles Lindbergh becomes president, but I don’t want to know anything else.

I just want to soak in the ride as it comes.

Sound off in the comments with your thoughts on “The Plot Against America.”