Spirits Remain High On Day 7 Of Coronavirus Isolation, Beer Is Ready To Be Cracked At Any Moment

Ladies and gentlemen, I’m on day seven of home isolation because of the coronavirus pandemic, and it’s important to keep morale high.

First off, I’d like to let everybody know that I’m just fine. I’m working from home out of an abundance of caution. I don’t have the virus, I’m perfectly healthy (as far as I know) and there’s nothing to worry about on my front. I sincerely hope all of you can say the same. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Having said that, working from home is a bizarre time. As you all know, I get up super early to grind it out and build this empire.

I get to work hours before the sun up. I enjoy the cold morning weather against my face. It injects me with energy.

Instead of being able to do that because of the virus, I’ve been stuck working from a recliner the past several days. Being stuck at home during March can’t be too bad, right? After all, we must have basketball on nonstop?

Yeah, I wish that was the case, but coronavirus stole it from us. Luckily, I’m still in very high spirits. I have my Badgers cup full of coffee to celebrate our national title, the fridge is stocked full of beer, I quit shaving and I’m bingeing a few of my favorite shows.

Look at the photo below and tell me that’s not a guy who is keeping his spirits high.

I’d be lying if I said it still wasn’t incredibly strange to be doing this, and the times overall were strange.

Two great examples of how weird the current times are. I went to the grocery store and all the good stuff was gone. Never in my life have I ever seen anything like that before.

Secondly, and possibly even stranger, I was prepped on evacuation plans for if this virus really blows the doors off the hinges like I was in a Tom Clancy movie.

Relax, people. We’re going to be okay.

Still, sitting at home and working is not normal. It’s important to keep your spirits high. For me, that means lots of coffee, streaming, work and remembering the Badgers just won a national title.

Whatever works for you, I suggest you do it in copious amounts because this appears to be our new normal for the time being.

Tomorrow, we’re going to dive into the beer and throw on some football and basketball highlights. Coronavirus can steal March Madness and close down all the bars, but I’ll be damned if I let it kill my spirits.

In any war, morale matters, and right now, beer is the key to keeping mine high so that this empire can continue.

The night is always darkest just before the dawn, folks.

So, put your beer on ice, enjoy your time, keep your spirits high and we will live to fight another day!