Tom Brady Officially Signs With The Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Quarterback Tom Brady is officially a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The team announced the signing Friday morning, and Adam Schefter added that his deal is for two years.
Tom Brady is officially a Tampa Bay Buccaneer!
— Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) March 20, 2020
Buccaneers gave QB Tom Brady a two-year contract, per source.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 20, 2020
Brady also announced the signing on his Instagram, and wrote in part that he’s “excited, humble and hungry.” You can read his full post below.
View this post on Instagram
Excited, humble and hungry …if there is one thing I have learned about football, it’s that nobody cares what you did last year or the year before that…you earn the trust and respect of those around through your commitment every single day. I’m starting a new football journey and thankful for the @buccaneers for giving me an opportunity to do what I love to do. I look forward to meeting all my new teammates and coaches and proving to them that they can believe and trust in me…I have always believed that well done is better than well said, so I’m gonna not gonna say much more – I’m just gonna get to work! #Year1 p.s. Jack Brady with the photocred ????
After reports that Brady would sign with the Bucs after leaving the Patriots, it’s finally been done. The six-time Super Bowl champion is Bruce Arians’ new gunslinger. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)
What a wild time to be alive for football fans. There are some institutions you never expect to see change. I think Brady playing for the Pats was at the top of that list in the football world.
Now, he’s down in Tampa slinging footballs for Bruce Arians and the Bucs. If you told me this would happen a year ago, I never would have believed you.
View this post on Instagram
Now, Brady will take control of an incredibly potent offense. Not only will it be a potent offense, but Brady will be tossing rockets to Mike Evans.
If you’re not excited to see what it’s like for Brady to launch balls to Evans, then you’re probably not a real football fan.
View this post on Instagram
The 2020 season just got a whole hell of a lot more exciting!