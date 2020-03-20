Tom Brady Officially Signs With The Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Quarterback Tom Brady is officially a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The team announced the signing Friday morning, and Adam Schefter added that his deal is for two years.

Tom Brady is officially a Tampa Bay Buccaneer! — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) March 20, 2020

Buccaneers gave QB Tom Brady a two-year contract, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 20, 2020

Brady also announced the signing on his Instagram, and wrote in part that he’s “excited, humble and hungry.” You can read his full post below.

After reports that Brady would sign with the Bucs after leaving the Patriots, it’s finally been done. The six-time Super Bowl champion is Bruce Arians’ new gunslinger. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

What a wild time to be alive for football fans. There are some institutions you never expect to see change. I think Brady playing for the Pats was at the top of that list in the football world.

Now, he’s down in Tampa slinging footballs for Bruce Arians and the Bucs. If you told me this would happen a year ago, I never would have believed you.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on Mar 17, 2020 at 5:43am PDT

Now, Brady will take control of an incredibly potent offense. Not only will it be a potent offense, but Brady will be tossing rockets to Mike Evans.

If you’re not excited to see what it’s like for Brady to launch balls to Evans, then you’re probably not a real football fan.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on Jan 1, 2020 at 7:21am PST

The 2020 season just got a whole hell of a lot more exciting!