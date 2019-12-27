Atlanta Falcons Won’t Fire Head Coach Dan Quinn After 2 Bad Seasons

The Atlanta Falcons won’t fire head coach Dan Quinn.

According to a Friday report from Ian Rapoport, Quinn will be kept for the 2020 season, despite finishing the past two seasons under .500. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The #Falcons announce that coach Dan Quinn and GM Thomas Dimitroff will be back in 2020. This is the way it was trending. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 27, 2019

Quinn might be returning for next season, but you can bet he’s on his last life. The only thing that’s probably saving his job is the fact he went to the Super Bowl a few years ago.

The Falcons haven’t been good at all these past two years. It’s not just that they’ve been bad, but it’s that they’re bad with talent.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jet Jones (@juliojones_11) on Sep 16, 2019 at 6:19am PDT

They have one of the best receivers in my lifetime in Julio Jones, and they’re still not winning. Whether it’s the coach’s fault or not, that’s who ultimately is responsible.

That’s the way the NFL works. When teams stop winning, the head coach will usually be one of the first to go.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jet Jones (@juliojones_11) on Sep 12, 2019 at 2:03pm PDT

Trust me, the Falcons aren’t going to start dumping star players to find out if that’s the problem. Quinn better get off to a hot start in 2020. If not, he’ll be looking for a new job.